FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

WPM stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after buying an additional 974,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

