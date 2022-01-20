FY2022 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Raised by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.02.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$257.63 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

