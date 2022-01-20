FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Raised by Truist Financial (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

