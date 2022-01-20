FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $11.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.25.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.22. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

