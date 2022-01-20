FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ISNPY opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

