Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 63.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 337.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $75.66 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.