Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,900 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INGR opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

