Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

Shares of BIIB opened at $230.81 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

