FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 116,375 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

