FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FREY. Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE FREY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 5,715,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.