Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 889,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

