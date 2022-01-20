Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.