Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $948.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce sales of $948.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $939.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $954.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $985.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLS. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

FLS stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.6% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 28.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.