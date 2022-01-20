First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will announce $162.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $601.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FWRG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

