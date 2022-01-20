First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $512.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INBK. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.