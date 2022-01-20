Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 204,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,984. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $508.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.