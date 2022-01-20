Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90, RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

