Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.01. 37,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,522. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

