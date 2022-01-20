Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 55,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.