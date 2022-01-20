F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

