Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $26.50 million and approximately $338,626.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.17 or 0.07427274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.46 or 0.99859312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007623 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

