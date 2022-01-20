Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.19 ($37.72).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Wednesday, reaching €29.41 ($33.42). 610,179 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.25. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

