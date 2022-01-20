EvidenZ Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $3,238.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,588,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars.

