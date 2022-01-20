Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16,967.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

BNS opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

