Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $227.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.13.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

