Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $486,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $51.15.

