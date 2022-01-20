Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

