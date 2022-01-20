Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.04.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,377.09 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,326.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,319.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

