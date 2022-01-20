Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,969,000 after purchasing an additional 164,359 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.