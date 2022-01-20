Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,272 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $74.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

