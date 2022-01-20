Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,245. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after buying an additional 242,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 696.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

