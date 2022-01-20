EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend by 64.6% over the last three years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 135.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 316.7%.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnLink Midstream stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

