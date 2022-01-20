Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endava by 146.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Endava by 30.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.15.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

