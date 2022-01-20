Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $80.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $61.22 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

