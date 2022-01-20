Ellipsis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $121.29 million and $8.26 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00115124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

EPS is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 610,389,919 coins and its circulating supply is 560,098,641 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

