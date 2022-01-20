Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.95

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 19537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

