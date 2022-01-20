Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:TEAF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 36,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,530. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

