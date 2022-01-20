Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $133.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

