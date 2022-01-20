Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,344. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.76.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

EGBN has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.