Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Synaptics worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $221.44 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.