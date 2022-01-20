Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Synaptics worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $221.44 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.