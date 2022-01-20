Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,408 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

