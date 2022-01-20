Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,778 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Agree Realty worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $266,241,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,435,000 after buying an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.16.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

