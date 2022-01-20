E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 267,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,146. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

