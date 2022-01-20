E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QCOM traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.81. 125,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,710,847. The firm has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.