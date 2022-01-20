DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $37,960.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.00882683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00255412 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025628 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003894 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

