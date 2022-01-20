Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

CWXZF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

