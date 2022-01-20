Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.05. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.