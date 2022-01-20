Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 2,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 264,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,282,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the period.

Get Manchester United alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently -26.47%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.