DEEPSPACE Trading Down 13.6% This Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and $50,904.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.75 or 0.07475087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,984.14 or 1.00010978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007911 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

