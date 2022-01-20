DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.26

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.26 and last traded at $106.19, with a volume of 57549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $3.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

